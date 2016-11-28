Photograph by So Fly Pictures

You’ll see climbers of all kinds making their way up the gumball-hued holds at Stone Summit Climbing & Fitness Center, from first-timers (it’s a popular date activity) and kids to professional rock jocks. In addition to the climbing routes (153 at the northeast Atlanta location and 193 in Kennesaw), there’s a sprawling bouldering area and classes: belay lessons and bouldering basics, sure, but also yoga and Pilates. If you want to round out your workout, you’ll also find treadmills, free weights, and an upbeat soundtrack. A day pass (with gear) goes for $20; membership levels vary. ssclimbing.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.