Local shoemakers like Cobbler Union recommend this 15-year-old Ansley Mall repair shop for a reason. Friendly owner Vlad, a third-generation cobbler, performs seamless, sturdy resoling by Goodyear and Vibram, but without upsell prices. A partial resole and heel replace­ment costs $65 (wax and polish included) and takes about three to four days. 404-885-1171

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.