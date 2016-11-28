Concert Venue: Variety Playhouse

The Little Five points venue has been an alt-rock haven since 1990, so when new owners Agon Sports and Entertainment announced an extensive renovation, fans were understandably nervous. The $1.3 million upgrade was worth it, though. Larger bars mean shorter lines for beer, a dug out dance floor lets seated concertgoers still see the stage, and a dedicated merch booth keeps the lobby less crowded. And don’t worry: The popcorn will be back soon. variety-playhouse.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.