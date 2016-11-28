Imagine a cozy, eco­friendly Sephora. The locally owned Fig & Flower offers only nontoxic brands (like RMS Beauty and Alima Pure) in a luxe but inviting Poncey-Highland shop, where employees help customers tailor cosmetics for skin type and tone. You don’t have to worry about green-­washing here: Each brand is carefully researched by owner Sara Lamond, who’s dedicated to finding sustainable, non­toxic, and cruelty-free goods. shopfigandflower.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.