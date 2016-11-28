This customized facial ($175 for 90 minutes) uses hard-to-find CosMedix products and feels like it contains about 100 steps, tailored for you after a skin analysis. Our faves were the Blueberry Jessner peel (only available from pros), which does wonders for blemishes and hyperpigmentation, and the Clear mask that tingles with tea tree oil and leaves your pores fresh and clean. Combine these visible results with White’s luxe, boutiquey Buckhead space, and it’s well worth the splurge. whitesalon­andspa.co

Back to Beauty & Fitness

Back to Best of Atlanta

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.