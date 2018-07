Owner-operator Liz Gudmundsson favors an unfussy, modern aesthetic. Her arrangements, which start at $35 for delivery, often feature unusual plants (like cotton or cockscomb, which resembles a colorful brain), unexpected contrasts (peonies nestled alongside desert-cool succulents), and local blooms. Visit her Inman Park shop for air plants and modern planters. adaptationfloral­design.com

Back to Shopping & Style

Back to Best of Atlanta

This article originally appeared in our December 2016.