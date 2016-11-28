Illustration by Amanda Lanzone

In a city dominated by gridlock, these afternoons provide a rare opportunity to ditch your car and explore Atlanta’s neighborhoods on two wheels (or feet). Hosted four times a year by the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition, the events shut down thoroughfares like Highland Avenue and Peachtree Street to vehicle traffic, so cyclists, skateboarders, or stroller-pushing families can meander. atlantastreetsalive.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.