The High Museum of Art decreased ticket prices to $14.50 last October, but it’s most accessible on the second Sunday of every month, when the doors open from 1 to 4 p.m. for free. You can wander through the exhibitions, listen to panel discussions, or try your hand at art-making activities during this family-friendly afternoon. high.org

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.