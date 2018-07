Brush up on local history at these bimonthly shindigs, hosted by the Atlanta History Center at notable venues like the Fox Theatre or Westview Cemetery. Recent lecture topics have ranged from transportation’s role in Atlanta to the obscure history of brewing in the city. Admission is free, but the pints will cost you. atlanta­historycenter.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.