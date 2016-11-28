You’re more likely to find fried bologna sandwiches and funnel cakes than pristine fine-dining plates on this account from Gunshow and Revival chef Kevin Gillespie. “Most chefs post photos of very classy creations,” he writes. “I post photos of #fatkidfood.” Peppered in are 1990s-era childhood pics, odes to UGA football, outdoorsy travel shots, Top Chef reunions, and goofy jokes (a kitchen timer named “Justin Beeper”) galore.

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.