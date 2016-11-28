Courtesy of @elizabethrowanyoga

A BlackBerry-toting exec turned yoga teacher, Elizabeth Rowan now spends her days in dancing warrior and lotus poses—often in gorgeous, far-flung locales like Greece and Peru. Her feed features her mid-pose alongside inspirational words from poets like Rumi and news about booking her upcoming retreats in spots like Bali. Catch her closer to home at Form Yoga, Solstice Urban Retreat, and the Mandarin Oriental. thealchemy­ofyoga.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.