Fun Follow: @zooatlanta

Courtesy @ZooAtlanta

Sure it’s educational, what with all the behind-the-scenes posts from zookeepers and fun animal facts (who knew Kavi the tiger loves cheap cologne?). But let’s face it, you came for the cute: otters lounging on preschool play structures, chimps slurping up Popsicles, giraffes preening, and baby panda bellies galore.

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue