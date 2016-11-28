Courtesy of @thespinstyle

This creative agency offers wardrobe, hair and makeup, set and prop design, and art direction for some of the city’s chicest photo shoots. Its docket ranges from luxury fashion (Dior) and local designers (Abbey Glass) to chefs (Miller Union’s Steven Satterfield). We love watching the fashion-forward world behind the scenes, ogling over swingy dresses, modern interiors, and drool-inducing tablescapes. thespin­style.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016.