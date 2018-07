You can always get the gang together for an afternoon of hitting golf balls or trying to escape a room. But for a real adrenaline rush, sign up for the two-hour self-guided activities at Treetop Quest in Dunwoody or Buford. Egg each other on as you climb, crawl, and zip through more than 80 obstacles perched 60 feet up ($22 to $49). treetopquest.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.