Haircut Deal: Van Michael Salon New Talents

Proof that spa-like luxury doesn’t have to carry a spa-worthy price tag: Van Michael’s New Talents division in Buckhead. Here, young stylists, fresh from a training program, hone their craft before moving up to the main salon. But don’t let the “new” moniker fool you. The stylists are talented and eager, dispensing coffee, neck massages, and a soothing shampoo (Aveda, of course) along with your stellar ’do. You’ll be pleased when the bill comes; rates start at $35 for a cut and $55 for color. vanmichael.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.