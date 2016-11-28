Metro Atlantans will drive for miles to this low-slung building on Piedmont in Morningside for the most detailed, delicate hand cleaning around. After 47 years in business, June’s has garnered institution status. The matriarch is known for gently removing nasty stains or just giving a light refresh to wedding gowns, sequined numbers, grandmother’s embroidery, and exotic textiles. Only open Wednesdays and Saturdays. 404-874-1290

This article originally appeared in our December 2016.