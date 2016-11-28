ITP Carnival: Skyline Park

Comments

Skyline Park
The view from the top of the Heege tower at Skyline Park

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

With its vintage boardwalk design and panoramic views of three skylines, Ponce City Market’s rooftop amusement park is an Instagrammer’s paradise. The venue offers kitschy carnival games, 18-hole mini golf, a slide, and a Heege tower (use a rope to hoist yourself up, then let go for a quick drop). Sure, you’ll shell out $10 just for the elevator ride, but you can’t help but be charmed. skylinepark­atlanta.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.

