ITP Carnival: Skyline Park
With its vintage boardwalk design and panoramic views of three skylines, Ponce City Market’s rooftop amusement park is an Instagrammer’s paradise. The venue offers kitschy carnival games, 18-hole mini golf, a slide, and a Heege tower (use a rope to hoist yourself up, then let go for a quick drop). Sure, you’ll shell out $10 just for the elevator ride, but you can’t help but be charmed. skylineparkatlanta.com
This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.