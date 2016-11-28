If you like karaoke but not embarrassing yourself in front of strangers, this is the place to belt out “Hello.” Two Buford Highway locations draw crooners for group sing-alongs in comfortable private rooms. Peruse thousands of songs via iPad, from the obligatory Rihanna and Journey to Korean pop. Entry is $6 per hour on weekends, plus at least one drink or food order per person, so try watermelon martinis, Chardonnay by the glass, or sake for pre-warbling liquid courage. karaokemelody.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.