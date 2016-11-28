Photograph by Josh Meister

Vesta is known for its funky energy and the two rad women (a hairstylist and bartender) behind it. The Virginia-Highland studio, drenched in bright, geometric murals, was designed to welcome women to a workout typically dominated by men—but dudes are always invited too. Instructors carefully coach on technique, so you know you’re getting the most out of these super-fun, punchy sessions. vestaatl.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.