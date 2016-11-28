Kristen Bach opened the first location of her quirky-classic kids shop in Athens in 2010, and last year partnered with her sister, Kim, on a Decatur outpost. The warm, soothing space exudes a hands-on, DIY spirit with regular crafting sessions and workshops for all ages. Find toys by local makers, science and art kits (make a catapult!), practical gear (Klean Kanteen sippy cups, Bento boxes), European classics like natural wood blocks, and African dolls made of recycled plastic. treehousekid­andcraft.com

Back to Shopping & Style

Back to Best of Atlanta

This article originally appeared in our December 2016.