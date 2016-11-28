Lash Extensions: Buckhead Lash Studio

When it comes to lash extensions, forget salons that juggle a ton of different services. Go with lashes-only Buckhead Lash Studio. Licensed pros apply Xtreme Lashes (the best on the market), using surgical-grade adhesive to attach strands one by one to your own lashes. Choose from hundreds of sizes, colors, and shapes over a cup of herbal tea, then cozy into a Tempur-Pedic bed with a warm neck wrap before practically sleeping through the service. From $175, buckheadlash­studio.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.