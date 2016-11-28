Local Furniture Store: Matthews Furniture and Design

This isn’t your grandmother’s Matthews. Although the 35-year-old, family-owned Buckhead business still carries traditional reproductions (yes, even Stickley’s Mission furniture), its current mix of classic and contemporary styles would impress any millennial. Recently it introduced Baker’s hip Milling Road collection of modern tables and chairs and sleek beds, which a millennial might even be able to afford. matthewsfurniture.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.