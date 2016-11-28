Local Jewelry Shop: River Mint Finery

Photograph by Josh Meister

Avril Joffe and her daughter, Cindy, have been making delicately bohemian jewelry from rare gems for 15 years under the name Avindy. River Mint Finery, Cindy’s chic new Peachtree Battle shop, is dripping with their creations—from $58 smoky quartz studs to $325 aquamarine chokers—as well as chic accessories like Monserat De Lucca bags. The shop regularly hosts jewelry-making workshops, or you can pick up a DIY kit for $48. rivermintfinery.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue