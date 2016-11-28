Photograph courtesy of Tom Ford

This marbled shopping sanctuary is more approachable than you might expect. Sure, most of the wares start in the four digits. Look left and you’re met with slinky, sequined dresses, color-blocked furs, and Ford’s signature brass-zippered handbags; turn right and run into Bond-worthy men’s suiting, complete with a full-time tailor on-site. But the sweet spot is in the middle section, which is packed with relatively affordable luxuries, from fragrances (Neroli Portofino, $225), to sunnies (aviators, $395), to the designer’s famed lipsticks ($53). tomford.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016.