Thank you, Atsushi “Art” Hayakawa, for reminding us that a sushi restaurant can be serene. When he reopened this Buford Highway hotspot earlier this year, out went mindless California rolls in favor of studied creations starring prized seafood sourced from Japan. Reservations are required weeks in advance, and Hayakawa is the only sushi chef on the line, so be patient. The wait is worth it. 5979 Buford Highway, Doraville, atlanta­sushibar.com

Back to Food & Dining

Back to Best of Atlanta

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that the name Sushi House Hayakawa was retired in 2016 and replaced with Sushi Hayakawa.