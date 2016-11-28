Brazilian-born Milly Marques was among the first to bring microblading—semipermanent eyebrow makeup, like delicate tattoos that last about a year—to Atlanta. (She learned the trade to help her mother cope with hair loss from chemotherapy.) From Sweet Peach’s Buckhead location, Marques’s precision and artistic eye leave her clients with full, perfectly shaped brows that look natural—but better. $380, sweetpeachwax.com
This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.