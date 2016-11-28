Brazilian-born Milly Marques was among the first to bring microblading—semipermanent eyebrow makeup, like delicate tattoos that last about a year—to Atlanta. (She learned the trade to help her mother cope with hair loss from chemo­therapy.) From Sweet Peach’s Buckhead location, Marques’s precision and artistic eye leave her clients with full, perfectly shaped brows that look natural—but better. $380, sweetpeachwax.com

Back to Beauty & Fitness

Back to Best of Atlanta

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.