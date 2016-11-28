Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

From a cheerful, odor-free space in Grant Park, Lark & Sparrow offers the antithesis of the typical salon experience. The owners, who you’ll see trimming nails and massaging hands themselves, favor nontoxic products like Zoya and Kiara Sky polishes; they even whip up their own in-house concoctions. It’s also the best place in town for fun, intricate nail art, like stamp and foil designs in metallics and a rainbow of colors. Basic manis start at $25; book ahead. lark­andsparrownails.com

Back to Beauty & Fitness

Back to Best of Atlanta

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.