Before the last amp had been unplugged at the second annual Oakhurst Porchfest in October, the chatter had already begun: Can we do this again in the spring? Close to 200 musical acts—from family groups to soul singers to Americana bands by the wheelbarrow-full—arranged themselves in front yards and on porches throughout this Decatur neighborhood. Pity the motorists trying to weave through the narrow streets, which were packed with thousands of attendees. oakhurstporchfest.org

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue