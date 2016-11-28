Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

With a team of all-star bartenders (hello, Paul Calvert!), quirky 1970s decor that’s reminiscent of a high-gloss Regal Beagle, and a kitchen that bests everything else in Krog Street Market, Ticonderoga Club has become the de facto hangout for food industry insiders. The clever, boozy potions—start with the rummy Ticonderoga Club—are unmatched in the city, as is the unorthodox yet approachable atmosphere. 99 Krog Street, ticonderogaclub.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.