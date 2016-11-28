Black women too often have to choose between long waits for hair appointments or inexperienced stylists. A new local app called Colour, founded by Debra Shigley, offers vetted salon services on demand. Colour enlists metro-area hairstylists who make in-home (or in-office) visits and offer six styling options, from a basic blowout to a flat twist set. Appointments start at $65, or get unlimited visits for $200 a month. getcolour.io

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.