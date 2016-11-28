Local shops have carried golf lovers’ label Peter Millar for years, but the brand made a big bet on Atlanta this year. The company tapped Greg and Robby Miller, cofounders of Buckhead men’s boutique Miller Brothers, to open its first standalone store in Georgia and curate the retail offerings. The new Avalon outpost is a trove of colorful cashmere, crisp button-downs, and expertly tailored coats and trousers. petermillar.com

Back to Shopping & Style

Back to Best of Atlanta

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.