Atlanta’s Latest comedy company finally got its own space near Atlantic Station last September. On Thursdays $5 gets you access to longform improv, sketch, and stand-up, making it the cheapest and most varied show in town. Plus, unlike at most local venues, the show ends—not begins—at 11. highwire­comedy.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue