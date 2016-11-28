This year Ann Huff and Meg Harrington celebrated the fifth anniversary of their home furnishings shop (and 10th anniversary of their nearby contemporary art gallery) by moving into a new, even airier and brighter 5,000-square-foot store on Roswell Road. Find that same European feel and a pitch-perfect mix of modern and antique furnishings, jewelry, clothing (like their trademark faux furs), and charming small gifts like sugar cubes shaped like Paris landmarks. huffharrington.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016.