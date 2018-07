This charming new Decatur nook is stacked high with local and regional goods like stationery from Paper Raven Co., porcelain vases from Honeycomb Studio, and handmade ties and pocket squares from Admiral Row. Air plants, casual jewelry, vintage goods, and mustard and blue bralettes hanging just-so against a concrete wall give it that bohemian look du jour. cocoandmischa.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue