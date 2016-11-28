Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

What fellow J. Crew alums and Westside neighbors Sid and Ann Mashburn are doing for clothes, Bradley Odom is doing for home decor. With a nod to its Southern roots, the store’s wares reflect a love of hospitality, patina, and objects that tell a story. Displays range from Parisian ceramics by Astier de Villatte to taxidermy to abstracts by local artists. Furniture includes L.A.-based Sabin (an Atlanta exclusive) and Odom’s own handsome upholstery line. dixonrye.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016.