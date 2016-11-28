New Home Store: Dixon Rye

By
-
Dixon Rye

Photograph by Caroline C. Kilgore

What fellow J. Crew alums and Westside neighbors Sid and Ann Mashburn are doing for clothes, Bradley Odom is doing for home decor. With a nod to its Southern roots, the store’s wares reflect a love of hospitality, patina, and objects that tell a story. Displays range from Parisian ceramics by Astier de Villatte to taxidermy to abstracts by local artists. Furniture includes L.A.-based Sabin (an Atlanta exclusive) and Odom’s own handsome upholstery line. dixonrye.com

Back to Shopping & Style
Back to Best of Atlanta

This article originally appeared in our December 2016.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR