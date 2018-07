Located near Duluth’s sprawling Super H Mart, this restaurant has quickly become a favorite with the city’s Asian community, who come for the rich aged kimchi and stunning hot pots. Exceptional ingredients (blue fin tuna, Kobe beef) combined with an intimate atmosphere and a proper bar make this a true gem in the city’s Korean corridor. 2550 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, 678-580-0302

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.