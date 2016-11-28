Photograph by Josh Meister

Former fine-dining chef Adrian Villarreal entered the crowded casual-fare arena with this fresh taqueria that pays homage to his Mexican roots. The tacos hit all the right notes, with impeccable ingredients (grilled fish, carnitas, beef barbacoa) stuffed into three different kinds of tortillas. You also can’t go wrong with the daily specials and housemade agua frescas. 100 Sixth Street, rrealtacos.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.