When Katherine Mason opened this Buckhead studio in February, she introduced the city to a new workout. In Cardio­Sculpt, you’ll spend 25 minutes on the NFL-approved Woodway Curve treadmill—said to burn 30 percent more calories than a regular treadmill—and another 25 on a Megaformer. These contraptions (like a Pilates reformer on steroids) use a spring system to turn simple movements—like bending your knee—into toning exercises. It’s the perfect combo for shedding pounds and whittling lean muscle. sculpthouse.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.