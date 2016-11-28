Though most women carry a variety of brands in their makeup bags, when it comes to show-stopping glam, go with the deeply pigmented, dramatic Nars. The cosmetics house is known for training some of the best makeup artists in the biz, and the new Buckhead shop, with its sleek Fabien Baron–designed interiors, comes with impeccable lighting and a private makeup application room in the back. $85 (free with equal or greater purchase), nars­cosmetics.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.