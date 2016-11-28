Paper Store: Archer Paper Goods

This concept shop offers much of the same inventory as its sister, the Merchant, but we prefer the paper-focused hideaway at Ponce City Market. You’ll find a larger selection of greeting cards, plus “the pencil shop,” where customers can test some 75 different writing implements. Washi tape, decorative papers, and marbled erasers mingle with the usual stationery suspects (Rifle Paper Co., Idlewild Co.) and rarities (Bench Pressed, Smudge Ink). Customers adore the ATL-centric goods like Aviate caps. archer­paper.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016.

