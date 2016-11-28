Kevin Gillese, artistic director of Dad’s Garage

“This is one of the best annual events not just because its programming is consistently inventive and high-

quality, but also because they work hard to feature homegrown Atlanta talent. The Arbalest is a feature film written by local Adam Pinney; it won the grand jury prize at SXSW, and thanks to AFF, also screened here in town.” atlantafilmfestival.com

Back to Fun & Games

Back to Best of Atlanta

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.