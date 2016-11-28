Myka Harris, owner, Wax Atlanta and Buff Nail Bar
“For the past few months, I’ve been loving microneedling with Trisha at Blue Med Center, where they use tiny needles to stimulate collagen in your face. It doesn’t hurt, but your face does look a little sunburned right after. Fast-forward a week and your skin looks great; it really helps with fine lines and hyperpigmentation. It’s kind of the next thing in noninvasive beauty treatment.” bluemedcenter.com
This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.