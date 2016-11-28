Myka Harris, owner, Wax Atlanta and Buff Nail Bar

“For the past few months, I’ve been loving micro­needling with Trisha at Blue Med Center, where they use tiny needles to stimulate collagen in your face. It doesn’t hurt, but your face does look a little sunburned right after. Fast-forward a week and your skin looks great; it really helps with fine lines and hyperpigmentation. It’s kind of the next thing in noninvasive beauty treatment.” bluemedcenter.com

Back to Beauty & Fitness

Back to Best of Atlanta

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.