Jen Hidinger, cofounder of Staplehouse and the Giving Kitchen

“I get nostalgic thinking about this place. Not long after it opened in 2008, my late husband, Ryan, and I became hooked. For a long while, we were there twice a week. We became good friends with the owner, Matt, but really I would go for the lasagna alone. It’s the perfect comfort food.” 357 Edgewood Avenue

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.