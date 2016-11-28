Place to Catch a Broadway-Bound Show: The Alliance Theatre

Comments

The gleaming Regional Theatre Tony Award in the lobby speaks volumes about the Alliance’s stature as a creative incubator for hits like Bring It On and Sister Act, and Tony winners The Color Purple and Aida. This fall, a little more than a year after debuting the straight-to-Broadway Tuck Everlasting at the Midtown theater, director Casey Nicholaw returned with another likely New York–bound musical, The Prom. alliancetheatre.org

Back to Fun & Games
Back to Best of Atlanta

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.

Tags: , ,

Related Content

Atlanta family events April

36 of the best events for Atlanta families in April
Mark Kendall

Atlanta comic Mark Kendall uses humor to address representation

31 splendid spring events for Atlanta families in March
The Temple Bombing

A new play revisits an act of terror that proved Atlanta’s mettle as “the city too busy to hate”
Latest Stories

Recommended

Loading, please wait...