Place to Catch a Broadway-Bound Show: The Alliance Theatre

The gleaming Regional Theatre Tony Award in the lobby speaks volumes about the Alliance’s stature as a creative incubator for hits like Bring It On and Sister Act, and Tony winners The Color Purple and Aida. This fall, a little more than a year after debuting the straight-to-Broadway Tuck Everlasting at the Midtown theater, director Casey Nicholaw returned with another likely New York–bound musical, The Prom. alliancetheatre.org

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.