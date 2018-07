Before the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s recent $7 million overhaul of its children’s garden, the space was cute but dated. Now, after a year of renovations, families will find the garden transformed. Among our favorite new features: an expanded splashpad with twice the footprint of the original, a tree house area with climbing nets and slides, and a slate “water painting” wall. atlantabg.org

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.