In the 10 years since he opened Cakes & Ale in Decatur, Allin has slowly but surely laid the groundwork for a restaurant group that has no weak links. Last year he opened Proof Bakeshop to turn out bread and desserts (that lemon tart!), and this year he gave Atlanta the kind of perfect neighborhood cafe (Bread & Butterfly) we didn’t even know we needed until it was here. Still, Allin remains a restrained operator, so obsessed with quality that he works in his own kitchen at Cakes & Ale every morning until night.

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.