Reupholstery: Bjork Studio

Top residential and commercial designers visit this nondescript Westside warehouse to have custom upholstered furniture built and vintage pieces repaired or recovered. If you can dream it, they can make it. Plus, the workshop offers true, bench-made craftsmanship and detailing. It’s where to take the family heirlooms. bjorkstudio.com

Back to Shopping & Style

Back to Best of Atlanta

This article originally appeared in our December 2016.