Running Trail: BeltLine Northside Trail

Comments

Tired of the crowded Eastside Trail? Lace up your kicks and hit this peaceful, shaded path that winds through Tanyard Creek Park in south Buckhead. Novice runners will love the flat two-mile round-trip. Experts can head off-trail for grueling uphill climbs to nearby Peachtree Road and the Bitsy Grant Tennis Center. Continue along the Tennis Center spur for an easy 5K. beltline.org

Back to Beauty & Fitness
Back to Best of Atlanta

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.

Tags: , , , ,

Related Content

Hula Hoop

One Square Mile: Hooping to the beat
Double Dutch Aerobics

Learn the ropes at Double Dutch Aerobics
Rreal Tacos

Best of Atlanta 2016
Best of Atlanta 2016

Free Fun: Second Sundays at the High
Latest Stories

Recommended

Loading, please wait...