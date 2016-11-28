Running Trail: BeltLine Northside Trail

Tired of the crowded Eastside Trail? Lace up your kicks and hit this peaceful, shaded path that winds through Tanyard Creek Park in south Buckhead. Novice runners will love the flat two-mile round-trip. Experts can head off-trail for grueling uphill climbs to nearby Peachtree Road and the Bitsy Grant Tennis Center. Continue along the Tennis Center spur for an easy 5K. beltline.org

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.