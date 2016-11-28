This local retailer and design firm, with shops on the Westside and in Brookhaven, has redefined itself. An early adopter of repurposed industrial artifacts, the store has recently emerged with soothing, neutral-toned vignettes featuring linen seating, upholstered headboards, and pale wooden china cabinets. Lighting (both lamps and chandeliers) and occasional tables (ranging from faux shagreen to button-tufted

ottomans) are special strengths. redefinedhomeboutique.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016.