Photograph by Audra Melton

Kyle and Kelly Taylor opened Chrome Yellow as a pop-up for hip clothing and small brands in Buckhead in 2013. Two years later they moved to a permanent space in the Old Fourth Ward and embraced a coffee shop–boutique hybrid concept. Enjoy a cup of Stumptown coffee, then browse the curated selection of men’s and women’s goods from indie makers across the country, including Ace & Jig and Taylor Stitch. Also find fun Atlanta-themed tokens like vintage sports pins. chromeyellow­tradingco.com

This article originally appeared in our December 2016 issue.